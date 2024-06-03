Previous
Loch Ness Honey Co by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1962

Loch Ness Honey Co

It has been the classic car show in Lerwick this past weekend. As a result there has been the odd oldie in various places around the Isles. This one outside our local shop this morning.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
537% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So cute
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise