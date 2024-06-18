Sign up
Previous
Photo 1976
Heath Spotted Orchid
The field behind the house is full of these orchids at the moment.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7125
photos
149
followers
39
following
541% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
2
1
Shetland South Mainland
iPhone 12 Pro Max
18th June 2024 4:07pm
Tags
stove
,
orchid
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Chris Cook
ace
Quite lovely
June 18th, 2024
