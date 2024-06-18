Previous
Heath Spotted Orchid by lifeat60degrees
Heath Spotted Orchid

The field behind the house is full of these orchids at the moment.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Chris Cook ace
Quite lovely
June 18th, 2024  
