Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1980
Mousa from Trig Point
Morning walk took in the Burraland trig point overlooking Mousa.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7136
photos
147
followers
39
following
542% complete
View this month »
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
Latest from all albums
1162
3385
1163
1979
3386
1980
3387
239
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd June 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousa
,
trigpoint
,
burraland
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close