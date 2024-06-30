Previous
Juvenile Wheatear by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1987

Juvenile Wheatear

The adult wheatear was in a panic as the young bird came to close to me and was not bothered by my presence.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
544% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A very busy bird. Great shot!
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise