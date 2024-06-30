Sign up
Photo 1987
Juvenile Wheatear
The adult wheatear was in a panic as the young bird came to close to me and was not bothered by my presence.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7158
photos
146
followers
39
following
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1985
3392
3393
1986
3394
244
1987
3395
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th June 2024 3:14pm
Tags
shetland
,
wheatear
,
sandwick
Corinne C
ace
A very busy bird. Great shot!
June 30th, 2024
