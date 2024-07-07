Sign up
Previous
Photo 1991
Stepping Stones
Sun appeared briefly this afternoon.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7175
photos
147
followers
39
following
545% complete
View this month »
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
Latest from all albums
3399
1167
247
3400
248
3401
1991
3402
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
