Mousa Broch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2012

Mousa Broch

Taken from the boat on our way back to Leebitton. It stands at a height of 13.3 metres and is about 2500 years old.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Krista Marson ace
So impressive!!
August 1st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Such an amazing stone structure. You can imagine men building this by hand all those years ago.
August 1st, 2024  
