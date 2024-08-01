Sign up
Photo 2012
Mousa Broch
Taken from the boat on our way back to Leebitton. It stands at a height of 13.3 metres and is about 2500 years old.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2024 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
broch
,
sandwick
,
mousa
Krista Marson
ace
So impressive!!
August 1st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Such an amazing stone structure. You can imagine men building this by hand all those years ago.
August 1st, 2024
