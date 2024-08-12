Previous
Burn Bridge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2019

Burn Bridge

My standard poor weather walk utilises four of these bridges as I can usually get some shelter on this route. Not our this afternoon however due to the thunder and lightning and very heavy rain.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
553% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise