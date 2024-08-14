Sign up
Previous
Photo 2021
Grass is Always Greener
Well it is always better to clime the hill to find better grass on the other side.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7274
photos
144
followers
38
following
553% complete
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
265
3438
2020
266
3439
267
2021
3440
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th August 2024 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
shepp
