Photo 2022
Troni Geo
Looking over Troni Geo towards Broonies Taing.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7277
photos
144
followers
38
following
553% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
15th August 2024 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
troni
