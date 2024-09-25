Previous
New Look Burn by lifeat60degrees
New Look Burn

The burn is still finding its route to the sea after the rain of a fortnight ago. I'm really looking forward to a stormy sea rolling in to see what if does to the shingle that disappeared to make this hole.
Richard Lewis

Kitty Hawke ace
Excellent, just look at that sky !
September 25th, 2024  
