Photo 2054
New Look Burn
The burn is still finding its route to the sea after the rain of a fortnight ago. I'm really looking forward to a stormy sea rolling in to see what if does to the shingle that disappeared to make this hole.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7374
photos
141
followers
38
following
562% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th September 2024 10:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
burn
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Kitty Hawke
ace
Excellent, just look at that sky !
September 25th, 2024
