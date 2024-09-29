Previous
Passing By by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2057

Passing By

The Smyril Line ferry Norrona passing by Sumburgh Head on its way to Faroe. There was a ten year period from 1998 when this ship and the older version came into Lerwick on its way to Bergen. Used it many times to get over to Norway - a big miss.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
