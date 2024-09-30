Sign up
Previous
Photo 2058
Open for Wool Week
A lot of halls and artist workshops open this week including Gilly B less than 50 yards from us.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
30th September 2024 11:42am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
gillyb
