Photo 2060
Across the Bay
Another fabulous sunny day which felt relatively warm and calm. Pity it won't last much longer.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Shetland South Mainland
iPhone 12 Pro Max
2nd October 2024 9:03am
bay
shetland
sandwick
lenwick
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
October 2nd, 2024
