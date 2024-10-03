Previous
Leebitton by lifeat60degrees
The warm sunny weather lasted through the morning but the sun turned hazy in the afternoon and the wind is starting to pick up. Just in time for those travelling south my boat on Saturday!
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Richard Lewis

Dorothy ace
Love the homes going up the hill. Wonderful bright colours. col
October 3rd, 2024  
