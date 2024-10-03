Sign up
Photo 2061
Leebitton
The warm sunny weather lasted through the morning but the sun turned hazy in the afternoon and the wind is starting to pick up. Just in time for those travelling south my boat on Saturday!
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd October 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Dorothy
ace
Love the homes going up the hill. Wonderful bright colours. col
October 3rd, 2024
