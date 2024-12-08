Sign up
Photo 2070
Curlew
Feeding in a nearby field.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7483
photos
135
followers
36
following
567% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th December 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
December 8th, 2024
