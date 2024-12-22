Previous
Guillemot Rock by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2076

Guillemot Rock

The seas were too wild for any guillemots at Sumburgh today - this stack can be full of birds even at this time of year but not today.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
