Previous
Photo 2079
Out the West Window
White for most of the day but the wind was more a problem probably causing drifts that have cancelled planes and buses on the last day of the year which will have disrupted plans.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
31st December 2024 11:46am
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
