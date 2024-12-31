Previous
Out the West Window by lifeat60degrees
Out the West Window

White for most of the day but the wind was more a problem probably causing drifts that have cancelled planes and buses on the last day of the year which will have disrupted plans.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
