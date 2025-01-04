Previous
Circling by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2083

Circling

Weather issues at Sumburgh when a shower passes through and they need to clear runway. These flights from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow needed to circle but all landed safely on this occasion,
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
570% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact