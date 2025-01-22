Previous
Spiggie Loch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2088

Spiggie Loch

Very calm for January.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
Magic view!
January 22nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Oh those mighty blues
January 22nd, 2025  
