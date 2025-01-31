Previous
Sunrise over Mousa by lifeat60degrees
Sunrise over Mousa

Providing a golden hour moment.
31st January 2025

Richard Lewis

lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Karen ace
Incredible layers of cloud, setting sun and sea - a beautiful capture.
February 2nd, 2025  
