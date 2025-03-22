Sign up
Previous
Photo 2108
Wall
Slowly falling
22nd March 2025
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7651
photos
137
followers
37
following
577% complete
View this month »
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Latest from all albums
3657
311
2107
3658
3659
3660
2108
3661
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
22nd March 2025 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall
,
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
