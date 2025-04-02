Previous
Sumburgh West Coast by lifeat60degrees
Sumburgh West Coast

Looking north-west from Sumburgh Head.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous
April 2nd, 2025  
