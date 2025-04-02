Sign up
Previous
Photo 2113
Sumburgh West Coast
Looking north-west from Sumburgh Head.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7668
photos
137
followers
37
following
6
2
1
Shetland South Mainland
iPhone 12 Pro Max
2nd April 2025 1:45pm
Public
coast
shetland
sumburgh
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous
April 2nd, 2025
