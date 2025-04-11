Previous
Near Empty Stack by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2119

Near Empty Stack

The cliffs and stack around Sumburgh were quiet today due to the weather. When we visited during the week this stack was alive with Guillemots.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
