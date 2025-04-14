Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2122
Troni Geo
On a blustery day with a cold southerly wind.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7697
photos
136
followers
37
following
581% complete
View this month »
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
Latest from all albums
316
2120
317
3681
2121
3682
2122
3683
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
14th April 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
tronigeo
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close