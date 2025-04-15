Sign up
Previous
Photo 2123
Murky Evening
Damp and dark for the evening walk.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
317
3681
2121
3682
2122
3683
2123
3684
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th April 2025 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
