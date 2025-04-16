Sign up
Previous
Photo 2124
Surviving the Wind
This bunch of daffodils always seem to survive for longer than seems right given how exposed they are.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7701
photos
136
followers
37
following
581% complete
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2121
3682
2122
3683
2123
3684
2124
3685
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2025 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
broonies
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 16th, 2025
