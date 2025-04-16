Previous
Surviving the Wind by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2124

Surviving the Wind

This bunch of daffodils always seem to survive for longer than seems right given how exposed they are.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 16th, 2025  
