Calf by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2125

Calf

No sign of herds of cattle yet just the odd cow with a calf in a couple of fields. I was being eyed suspiciously by this calf's mother while taking the photo.
17th April 2025

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Pat Knowles
Lovely photo of this contented new calf.
April 17th, 2025  
