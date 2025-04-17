Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2125
Calf
No sign of herds of cattle yet just the odd cow with a calf in a couple of fields. I was being eyed suspiciously by this calf's mother while taking the photo.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7704
photos
136
followers
37
following
582% complete
View this month »
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
Latest from all albums
3683
2123
3684
2124
3685
2125
3686
318
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
17th April 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calf
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely photo of this contented new calf.
April 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close