Previous
Photo 2126
Calm Evening
A calm evening walk.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7707
photos
136
followers
37
following
582% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th April 2025 7:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Beverley
ace
Stunning photo… you on a very special island…
April 18th, 2025
Karen
ace
Idyllic, the calmness.
April 18th, 2025
