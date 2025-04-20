Previous
Fine Morning by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2127

Fine Morning

A fine morning for a walk around the village. Very quiet but expect it to busy up again from tomorrow as holiday makers return from their easter trip.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

