Photo 2129
Dry Spell
The dry spell continues to the extent that the Hoswick Burn is very low at the moment. When this happens parts of the burn get very dirty looking due to the iron in the soil. A good shower of rain will soon clear it.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
7
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd April 2025 6:58pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
