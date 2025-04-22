Previous
Dry Spell by lifeat60degrees
Dry Spell

The dry spell continues to the extent that the Hoswick Burn is very low at the moment. When this happens parts of the burn get very dirty looking due to the iron in the soil. A good shower of rain will soon clear it.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
