Previous
Photo 2136
Blowing in the Wind
It was a bit blowy walking this route this afternoon.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st May 2025 2:06pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
