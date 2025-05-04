Previous
Taking Shelter by lifeat60degrees
Taking Shelter

Some heavy showers today including during my morning walk. Timed it perfectly though and popped into the Mousa Ferry waiting room to stay dry.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
