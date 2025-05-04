Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2138
Taking Shelter
Some heavy showers today including during my morning walk. Timed it perfectly though and popped into the Mousa Ferry waiting room to stay dry.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7750
photos
135
followers
36
following
585% complete
View this month »
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
Latest from all albums
326
3701
2137
327
3702
328
2138
3703
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th May 2025 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close