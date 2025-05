Walking Along

As I was walking along the path at the side of the burn towards the beach I heard the final piece in the migration jigsaw of common birds.

Sure enough there were two Common Terns flying around the bay landing on the rocks and flying off and returning.

Not so long ago I would have waited until the Arctic Skua had returned before the jigsaw was complete but in recent years there have been hardly any to see unless I was heading out to the wilds.