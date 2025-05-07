Sign up
Photo 2140
Coastal Walk
Reverse way round from my normal route.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7757
photos
135
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th May 2025 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
