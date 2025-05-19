Sign up
Photo 2142
Hoswick Burn
It's been as dry in Shetland as it has been elsewhere.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th May 2025 1:10pm
Tags
burn
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
