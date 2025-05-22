Sign up
Previous
Photo 2144
After the Hail
Clear sky looking over Hoswick and Cullister towards Broonies Taing.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7785
photos
135
followers
35
following
587% complete
View this month »
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
Latest from all albums
3718
3719
2143
334
3720
2144
335
3721
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
22nd May 2025 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
