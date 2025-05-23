Previous
Chestnut Tree by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2145

Chestnut Tree

Chestnut tree in garden grown from a conked picked up near Oban. It’s now about 12 years old but never flowers.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact