Previous
Photo 2155
Happy Couple
On the cliffs on the east side of Hoswick Bay
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7830
photos
136
followers
36
following
590% complete
View this month »
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
Latest from all albums
2153
3737
2154
1222
3738
347
2155
3739
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
9th June 2025 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
fulmar
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
