Previous
Photo 2158
Drookit Hoodie
This Hodded Crow is looking a bit sorry for itself in the rain.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
4
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
15th June 2025 9:58am
Tags
crow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Linda Godwin
Even in the rain, he looks mighty awesome on the fence post.
June 15th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous image with that backdrop of lichen.
June 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Still looking majestic!
June 15th, 2025
Karen
ace
He does look a bit dejected and disgruntled - nice shot!
June 15th, 2025
