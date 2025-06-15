Previous
Drookit Hoodie by lifeat60degrees
Drookit Hoodie

This Hodded Crow is looking a bit sorry for itself in the rain.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Linda Godwin
Even in the rain, he looks mighty awesome on the fence post.
June 15th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous image with that backdrop of lichen.
June 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Still looking majestic!
June 15th, 2025  
Karen ace
He does look a bit dejected and disgruntled - nice shot!
June 15th, 2025  
