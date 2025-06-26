Sign up
Previous
Photo 2163
Red Admiral
A dull damp morning gave way to some glorious late afternoon and evening sunshine. It seemed to do wonders for the butterflies in the garden.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2025 5:38pm
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
shetland
,
sandwick
