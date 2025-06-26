Previous
Red Admiral by lifeat60degrees
Red Admiral

A dull damp morning gave way to some glorious late afternoon and evening sunshine. It seemed to do wonders for the butterflies in the garden.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

