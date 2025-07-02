Sign up
Photo 2168
Hoswick
15 houses and 1 workshop have built in this area since we moved here in 1982. While not a lot it is a high percentage increase with most of them since 2000.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7882
photos
137
followers
36
following
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2166
357
3760
1228
2167
3761
2168
3762
Views
7
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd July 2025 8:03am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
