Swirling Mist by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2170

Swirling Mist

A case of now you see it and now your don't when walking the hill road.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice an foggy pic👍😊
July 5th, 2025  
