Photo 2170
Swirling Mist
A case of now you see it and now your don't when walking the hill road.
5th July 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th July 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Oli Lindenskov
Nice an foggy pic👍😊
July 5th, 2025
