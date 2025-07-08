Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2173
Start of the Path
It looks very dark when there are leaves about and rainclouds form.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7899
photos
136
followers
36
following
595% complete
View this month »
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
Latest from all albums
2171
360
1231
3766
2172
3767
2173
3768
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2025 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
path
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Suzanne
ace
Quite eery!
July 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close