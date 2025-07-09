Sign up
Previous
Photo 2174
Arch Root
Willow root making an arch along the Swinister burn.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2025 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
willow
,
root
,
shetland
,
sandwick
