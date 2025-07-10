Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2175
Log Pile
My log pile is growing but will take many years to be anything of significance.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7905
photos
135
followers
36
following
595% complete
View this month »
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
Latest from all albums
2173
3768
2174
361
3769
2175
3770
362
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th July 2025 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
logpile
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close