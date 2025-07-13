Sign up
Photo 2177
Second Cut
The dry weather is allowing a second cut of silage. Should get a third cut this year which doesn't always happen.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th July 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
silage
,
sandwick
,
sannick
