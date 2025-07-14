Previous
Firs Cut for Some by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2178

Firs Cut for Some

While some fields are on their second cut of the year this one on the way into Hoswick is having its first.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
596% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact