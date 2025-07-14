Sign up
Photo 2178
Firs Cut for Some
While some fields are on their second cut of the year this one on the way into Hoswick is having its first.
14th July 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
silage
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
