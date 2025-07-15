Sign up
Photo 2179
Hoswick Burn
This view is often used as a standby shot in the winter. Usually more water and less greenery than today. Still very warm with 22.3 recorded in the garden. Hopefully cooler weather is heading north.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7917
photos
135
followers
36
following
596% complete
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
15th July 2025 4:26pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
