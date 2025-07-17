Sign up
Photo 2180
Sandwick Graveyard
Virtually all headstones are facing east.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
17th July 2025 2:31pm
Tags
graveyard
,
shetland
,
sandwick
