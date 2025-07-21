Previous
Noness Cliffs by lifeat60degrees
Noness Cliffs

The cliffs here are about 100 feet high. A lot of wild flowers and some Guillemots and Shags as well as the usuall suspects -Fulmar, Kittiwake etc.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
