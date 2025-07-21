Sign up
Photo 2183
Noness Cliffs
The cliffs here are about 100 feet high. A lot of wild flowers and some Guillemots and Shags as well as the usuall suspects -Fulmar, Kittiwake etc.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st July 2025 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cliffs
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
